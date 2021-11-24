Hamilton-Gibson Productions is offering seven performances of "A Christmas Carol” during Wellsboro’s 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas three-day celebration.
"A Christmas Carol,” written by Charles Dickens 177 years ago, is one of the world's most enduring holiday stories. It is the tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who learns the value of love thanks to the intervention of three ghosts who come to haunt him on Christmas Eve.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Dickens’ classic ghost tale is being performed by one cast at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro and by a second cast at 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The seventh performance of “A Christmas Carol” will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Warehouse Theatre.
This is the second year that brother and sister Oliver and Sylvia Duterte are playing the role of Tiny Tim, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and narrator for the Warehouse Theatre production but the first time they will perform on stage live. In 2020, they each starred in one of the two audio versions of the show due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, they will each perform in two of the four shows.
Bryson Fuhrer of Knoxville, who played Tiny Tim for three years until 2019, will play Fred, Scrooge’s nephew, the Ghost of Christmas Present and other roles. He is the only Tiny Tim to return and take on other roles. New to the cast this year is Sarah Duterte. Tom Walrath has played Ebenezer Scrooge for more than two decades. Kristine Worthington and Brian Kennedy have been in this cast for many years. Director is Gabe Hakvaag. Music director is Cherilyn Ayres.
This is the first year that third grader Asher Cuneo of Wellsboro is playing Tiny Tim, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and is narrator in the Deane Center cast. Other cast members are: Rob Kathcart as Ebenezer Scrooge; Coleen Evert; Samantha Coolidge; Ryan Dalton and Ryan Mullins. Director and set designer is Thomas Putnam. Gary Citro is piano accompanist.
For tickets, order online at hgp.booktix.com or call 570-724-2079.