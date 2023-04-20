The Wellsboro Women’s Chorus and Wellsboro Men’s Chorus are presenting the annual Spring Concert along with special guests, the Wednesday Morning Musicales Chorus, at 7 p.m. next Saturday, April 29 in the United Methodist Church of Wellsboro at 36 Main Street.
The concert theme is “Why We Sing.” The three choruses will sing 20 different tunes incorporating musical styles ranging from Broadway to pop songs.
The Wednesday Morning Musicales Chorus, directed by Diana Frazier with piano accompaniment by Marian Miller, will open the concert. The 30-plus member group will perform “ Sing, Sing, Sing,” “All the Things You Are,” “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Jeepers Creepers” and “Who Could Ask For Anything More?”
The 30 members of the Wellsboro Men’s Chorus, directed by Christina Simonis with accompanist Pat Davis at the piano, will sing “Give Us a Song,” the “Whiffenpoof Song,” “Yellow Bird,” “Down Among the Dead Men,” “River of Dreams,” “You Light Up My Life” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”
The 40-plus members in the Wellsboro Women’s Chorus, directed by Diana Frazier with piano accompaniment by Judy Smithgall, will sing “Dream,” “Already Home,” “Joyful, Joyful,” “It’s So Easy,” “I Will Survive,” “Ain’t Misbehavin,” “Why We Sin,” and “Dancing Queen.”
A good will offering will be taken at the door.