The Insight PA Cyber Charter School, an online K-12 public school serving students throughout the state, celebrated its Class of 2023 with a prom and graduation ceremony to launch students into their continued educational and professional careers.
Among the graduates are Tioga County residents Amariana Williams, Devin Blackwell and Emma Allington.
Insight PA graduated 332 students from across the Commonwealth. Some class members plan to attend colleges and universities, while other students will enter into military service or moving directly into employment.
Over 100 members of the senior class and their guests attended prom and graduation.