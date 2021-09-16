This weekend, Hamilton-Gibson’s production of the comedy “The Lifespan of a Fact” has its final three performances in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18 and at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 19.
Jessie Thompson, of Chatham Township, director of “The Lifespan of a Fact”, chose Ramon Duterte to play Jim, the young fact-checker; Gabe Hakvaag as John, the professional writer; and Lilace Guignard as Emily, editor-in-chief. They are all from Wellsboro.
“We are having a blast working on this play and think audiences will love it,” Thompson said. “The writing is smart and the characters are great. There is a lot to laugh at even though there is a tragic side.”
The core of the comedy in “The Lifespan of a Fact” are the head-butting exchanges between the author who has taken liberties with the truth and the fact-checker’s demand for ethical realism.
“The writer’s essay is about a young man who committed suicide,” said Thompson. “John wants to impact his readers so he adjusts details and changes facts to heighten that impact. His fact-checker understands that in today’s world where everyone has access to details about events like this that John shouldn’t be playing around with the truth.
“In the final scene, the audience learns the writer, fact-checker and editor-in-chief are still struggling to find the right answer. There is recognition that there is value in John’s type of creative writing, and, at the same time, potential consequences of publishing an inaccurate essay,” Thompson said.
Thompson describes Jim, Duterte’s character as a millennial who is really intelligent and although brand new to fact-checking is willing to stand his ground and stick to his points.
John, played by Hakvaag, is a salty, well-seasoned, intimidating Gen X literary rebel, who is also sensitive, articulate and has a dry sense of humor.
Emily, Guignard’s character, is a middle-aged executive who stands on her own two feet and is not afraid to speak her mind.
This comedy is written for adults and mature teenagers. It includes profanity but no sexual content.
Tickets should be ordered in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information.
Seating is limited. All audience members are asked to wear masks or face shields according to CDC protocols.