NAUVOO — Three Springs Ministries is hosting its 30th Live Nativity on Dec. 9, 10 and 11. Jeff Rush, Three Springs executive director, said that they are preparing for 3,000 attendees over the course of nine performances, the largest expected audience yet.

There will be three performances every day at 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m., with each time slot allowing for a maximum of 340 guests. In the event of extra guests, there may be an additional presentation at 9 p.m.

Although acting will be a large portion of the production, Three Springs Ministries is honing in on small details that will make the audience feel like they’re in a different world. The Live Nativity is a full drama, one-hour experience that deeply immerses the audience.

“We want people to experience the Christmas story, not just see it,” explained Rush.

There will only be natural or simple light sources like campfires and lanterns, multiple animals including donkeys and alpacas, and a myriad of other seemingly small aspects of the experience that will appeal to all of the five senses and bolster the audience’s immersion.

The Live Nativity started as a small production 30 years ago, put on by a handful of high school students in the bottom of the same 150-year-old barn still used today. Changes have been made to the barn to accommodate more guests and performers, and 150 people are involved in the production this year.

Those involved in the Live Nativity have been preparing for over a month to get the production to perfection, especially Three Springs’ OneLife students. Three Springs Ministries hosts about 30 students enrolled in OneLife, an experiential Christian gap year program for young adults. According to Rush, the students get very involved in the Live Nativity, whether they are acting or working behind the scenes.

The production is outdoors and includes walking on gravel surfaces. Guests are welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis, however Three Springs asks that any party with 20 or more individuals makes a group reservation. It is also recommended that guests arrive 30 minutes prior to their desired presentation time.

For directions, parking instructions, group reservations, assistance for wheelchair-bound individuals and handicap parking, visit www.threespringsministries.org/livenativity.

There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted and appreciated by Three Springs Ministries.