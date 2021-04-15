It happened again. After composing an extremely interesting piece (in my opinion) for this column, while making some minor editorial corrections, I inadvertently clicked on some sort of key that wiped out the entire thing. Two hours of work went down the drain. Oh well. As the saying goes, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
The subject this week is tick season. It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago when we could forget about being plagued by this ubiquitous blood sucking arachnid (closely related to the spider) that’s interested in getting gorged on our nutrient-rich body fluid (and that of our pet dogs as well).
Cold weather below 35º deters them, but when the weather warms like it has lately, look out. Rich Mumper recently reported that he found two of these critters imbedded in his derriere after an Asaph Trail Club hike.
When you’re out and about (could be no farther than your back yard) be sure to check yourself for tick hitchhikers. Take a shower and have your spouse do a visual inspection.
Last fall on my regular annual appointment with my dermatologist, I was surprised by her discovery of a gorged tick attached to a hard-to-see spot on my back. Luckily it was removed prior to releasing its saliva that’s responsible for transmitting a variety of infectious agents. Generally speaking, if the tick is removed within 36 hours it cannot transmit lyme disease.
There are lots of other diseases besides lyme for which ticks are responsible. Here are a few:
- Anaplasmsis resulting in fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches.
- Babesiosis, which can be a severe, life-threatening disease, particularly in people have serious health conditions or are elderly.
- Borrelia miyamotoi disease
- Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
The list goes on. The Center for Disease Control lists 12 possible diseases that can be contracted from a tick bite.
Good ways to prevent tick bites are to wear high-top shoes, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outside, especially in brushy areas and areas that border forests. Tucking your pants into your socks and wearing high boots can also help.
It is easier to see ticks on light-colored clothing, so that is another useful approach. Applying bug spray (my choice is permathrin — available in drug stores) to your clothing can repel ticks.
So, be careful out there.
Happy trails.