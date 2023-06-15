The four performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “The Old Cookie Shop” or “Nellie was a Baker ‘Cause She Kneaded the Dough” are at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 15, 16 and 17 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro during the 81st Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival.
“This laugh-out-loud, family-friendly comedic melodrama is for all ages,” said Director Titus Himmelberger.
“The show is less than an hour, has constant action and is an over-the-top comedy. It offers good old-fashioned fun for the whole family. There is a maiden in distress, a gallant hero, a villain and other quirky characters,” he added.
Sweet, young Nellie O’Grady (Breeze-Lyn Bronkoski) is about to lose her cookie shop to the evil banker, Mortimer Whiplash (David Gordon). It’s love at first sight for Harry Goodwell (Thomas Bishop), the handsome legal assistant to Whiplash when he first casts his eyes on the lovely Nellie.
A cookie shop is at stake. Will it be saved from foreclosure? When all seems lost, kindly old Doctor Gilbert (Herb Johnson) reveals a startling secret that could save the cookie shop, foil Whiplash and see true love triumph over evil in the hilarious conclusion.
Also in the cast are Jayna Brodnicki as Mrs. Rosie O’Grady, Lacey Harvey as Mrs. White and Elizabeth Bishop as Mrs. Darbey.
“We made the decision to reduce admission from $16 for adults and $8 for those 18 and under to $10 for an adult and $5 for anyone 18 or under. There is also a special price of $25 for a family of up to five,” said Himmelberger.
“We want families and people who love melodramas to come and see ‘The Old Cookie Shop’, laugh and have fun. That’s what this is all about,” he said.
Order tickets at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information. For more information about the show, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.