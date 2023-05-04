Two Broadway musicals, “Rent” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” share billing with Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy “King Lear” during Hamilton-Gibson’s 22nd annual three-day, three-play fall theatre excursion to the Stratford Festival in Ontario, Canada. The trip is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6, 7 and 8.
The Stratford trip is open to all interested adults and to children accompanied by adults on a first come, first served basis.
The per-person package price includes Benedict’s bus transportation, premium seating for the three plays, and two nights’ accommodation (double or triple occupancy) at a Stratford hotel. Also available is a single occupancy package.
Shakespeare’s “King Lear” is the story of an aging king who demands a show of devotion from his three daughters, leaving his kingdom divided, his family destroyed, the faithful banished and the hateful left to wreak inhuman havoc in the realm.
With a song list that includes the iconic “Seasons of Love,” “Rent” is set in Manhattan in the 1990s. Inspired by Puccini’s opera La Bohème, this rock musical by Jonathan Larson follows a group of young East Village artists, performers and philosophers as they struggle through the hardships of poverty, societal discord and the AIDS epidemic in the search for life, love and art.
“Monty Python’s Spamalot,” an outrageous musical comedy by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, offers up a hefty share of irreverence in a hilarious spoof of the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they go in search of the Holy Grail.
Boarding the bus at Benedict’s terminal in Whitneyville will begin at 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. The bus will depart from Whitneyville at 5:30 a.m., from the CVS Plaza in Mansfield at 5:40 a.m. and from the former Ames Plaza in Painted Post, N.Y. at 6:20 a.m.
The bus will be back in Whitneyville by 4 p.m. Oct. 8.
A per person deposit is due by Friday, May 26 and the balance is due on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Full refunds will be made if HG cancels the trip. Refunds cannot be made for participant cancellations after Aug. 1.
For more information or for a registration form, contact 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com.