Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.