Only 25 tickets remain for the Velveeta concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Velveeta, Penn State’s premier party band, will perform a variety of 1980s and 1990s pop and rock tunes and a mix of today’s music by well-known artists. “What I Like About You,” I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “I’m a Believer” are just a sampling of the hits in Velveeta’s repertoire.
Band members are: Brian Kriley, lead guitarist; Adam Becker, bass guitarist; John “Bones” Harper, drummer; and Brent Martin, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist.
Almost 27 years ago in August 1995, a group of musicians decided to give it a go as a cover band called Velveeta, playing classic hits from the 1980s like “Come On Eileen” and “Jessie’s Girl.”
“Our fun, little side project was to play some cheesy 80s music,” Kriley said. “Things exploded for us,” Martin added. Within months, most of the band members were able to quit their day jobs.
Today, Velveeta’s unique live music experience remains an audience favorite. “We just want it to be fun,” Martin said. They will perform about 30 songs while on stage in Wellsboro.
Audience members may bring snacks and beverages. For tickets or more information, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.