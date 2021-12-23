Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the Emmy Award-winning PBS Kids television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Life! coming to the Community Arts Center Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Tickets on-sale now at caclive.com/daniel or by phone at 570-326-2424.
In this family-friendly theatrical event, Daniel Tiger and his family and friends take audiences on an interactive adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs as well as fan favorites from the series, including the beloved “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing and surprises for preschoolers, parents and grandparents alike.
The top-rated Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood television series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers’ landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.
The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series, the 2019 Parents’ Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval. Apps, games, activities, and more from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.
Mills Entertainment is bringing this theatrical production with enhanced safety protocols in place to the Community Arts Center, Williamsport. In addition to venue safety measures, Mills Entertainment requires all attendees over the age of two to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, there is flexible refund policy in place to empower unwell patrons to stay home.