Next year, on April 8, a total solar eclipse will occur with the center line passing through Buffalo and Rochester. This event is important enough that I want to get you thinking about it at least a bit now. It is very rare to have an eclipse this good so close to where you live.
Total eclipses occur somewhere on the earth an average of once every year and a half. They are randomly distributed over the earth’s surface. As a result, eclipses over the U.S. are rare. We had an excellent one in 2017, with a path from Oregon to South Carolina. Previous to that you have to go back to 1979. The next U.S. opportunity for a total eclipse will be in 2045.
Next year’s eclipse stretches from Texas to Maine and is long in duration at nearly four minutes near the centerline. Widths of the path and duration of totality vary widely with geometry — primarily driven by distance of the moon and sun to earth. Geometry also causes the total eclipse duration to go from zero to several minutes in just a few miles, then gradually go up to peak the rest of the distance to the centerline.
Here in Potter and Tioga counties, we won’t have a total eclipse. At maximum, 98% of the sun will be covered. That is an impressive amount, and you’ll surely notice the difference in sunlight, but it is completely different than being in totality.
It is worth the effort to travel to an area where you’ll have at least a couple of minutes “in the shadow.” Unless you are completely in the shadow, you will need to protect your eyes, and you will not see the sun’s corona. With next year being close to the sun’s peak activity in its 11-year cycle, the corona is expected to look spectacular.
At the 2017 eclipse, several people travelling with us who had no interest in astronomy said totality was the neatest thing they had ever seen. I particularly recommend taking your children to the eclipse — it will form a lifetime memory and perhaps spark an interest in science.
One of the closest points to us in the shadow is Dansville, N.Y., about 80 miles away and just north of Hornell. In Dansville, they’ll have about a two-minute eclipse. By traveling about another hour further to the Buffalo-Rochester area, you can be in the shadow over 3 ½ minutes.
The downside of doing this is traffic after the eclipse. When we travelled back from the 2017 eclipse, our approximate 10-hour drive was extended to 16-hours by the post-eclipse traffic. We learned to stay off the interstate highways and instead use state highways to avoid much of the traffic.
A big consideration for next year’s eclipse is weather probabilities. Unfortunately, western New York in April has a fair amount of cloud cover. Historical estimates show both Buffalo and Rochester having only about a 40% chance of being partly cloudy or better.
However, to improve your odds, you’d have to travel west as far as Illinois. To maximize your chances, traveling to south Texas can get you up to about 80%.
Many diehard eclipse people make travel decisions at the last minute based on weather. If you travel far, be aware that hotels and campsites will likely be booked well in advance, and some hotels may tighten their cancellation policies.
You should also be thinking about eye protection now. In 2017, both eclipse glasses and sun filters for binoculars and telescopes became scarce a few months beforehand. As a result, many people didn’t have these for the eclipse.
You cannot look at the sun during the partial eclipse without eye protection. I highly recommend purchasing some now and putting them away for next year.
To summarize, start thinking about where you’ll go and I hope I’ve convinced you to travel to totality. If you are planning on a single location and risking the weather, make your travel reservations as early as you can. Order your eye protection soon.
The members of the Pennsylvania Wilds Astronomy Club are happy to talk to you more about the eclipse. Visit our information table at Mill Cove Environmental Center’s Earth Day on April 22 or the Pennsylvania Coal Festival in Blossburg on May 26 and 27.