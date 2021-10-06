The 55th Tioga County Early Days kicks off this Friday, Oct. 8, at 8 a.m. at the Tioga County fairgrounds in Whitneyville. It will continue Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10.
Early Days features “Hit and Miss Engines” this year. There is no admission or parking fee to attend Early Days although donations are accepted.
The event will honor employees of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and their families at 5:30 p.m. Friday. A memorial display will remain up all three days.
Early Days has a full schedule of events for the weekend, including a flea market, tractor pulls, FFA tractor rodeo, gas engine displays, pedal tractor pull and demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodcarving, barn quilt making and more. The Hammer Man will have a display. There will be raffles, chance auctions, cake walks and live music.
Concessions will be available to purchase.
For more information, call 570-439-7558 or visit www.facebook.com/Tioga-County-Early-Days-886667934715826.