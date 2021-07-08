Outdoor enthusiasts can test their lumberjack skills at the Tioga County Fair in Whitneyville on Saturday, Aug. 14. Open to professional and novice lumberjacks, the competition will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Winners will receive cash awards up to $50 for first place, $40 for second place, $30 for third place, $20 for fourth place,and $10 for fifth place in all single events, with prize money doubled for team events.
Competition categories include: men’s single buck, women’s single buck, men’s underhand chop, women’s underhand chop, men’s standing block chop, hot saw (open), stock saw, Jack & Jill cross-cut, two-person cross-cut (men’s or woman’s), and the axe throw.
Registration form for the event must be mailed by July 17 to Tom Oliver, 358 Straight Run Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901. The complete rules and registration form can be found online at TiogaCountyFair.com.
Registration at the fair begins at 11 a.m. the day of the event. Participants should arrive no later than noon for check in, block retrieval and set up. Axe throw preliminaries will start at 1:30 p.m., so set up can continue during axe throw. Participants who are sharing equipment should make note on the entry form for which event and with whom.
Entry fee is $10 for each competition to cover wood turning and timing costs and $5 per person for each event entered. Make checks payable to Tioga County Agricultural Association and write Lumberjack Event in the memo. There will be no refunds.
For more information, call 717-926-6948 and or email tomoliver5011@yahoo.com. A confirmation email will be sent. Those who may need recommendations on accommodations can contact Tom Oliver.
The fairgrounds are located off Route 6 in Whitneyville.