Tioga County has been selected as a finalist for the Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Tioga County and its Coalition members, including lead Coalition member the Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, seek to strengthen Northern Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry cluster through strategic recreation infrastructure development, workforce development, entrepreneurial ecosystem expansion, cluster sustainability and resilience, and profile raising to attract private investment.
The EDA BBBRC is a two-phase competition process that provides regional Coalitions with up to $500,000 in planning/technical assistance funding (Phase 1) and up to $100 million to implement three to eight projects to build or create industry clusters in over nine types of industries that are driving regional economies (Phase 2).
From the 60 awarded Phase 1 finalists, including the Coalition led by the PA Wilds Center, 20-30 Coalitions will be selected for Phase 2 implementation funding. If selected as a Phase 2 competition winner, Tioga County’s portion of the BBBRC funds will be used for construction of the Patterson Trailhead Facility along the Marsh Creek Greenway, a 3.2 mile non-motorized trail that will connect downtown Wellsboro to the Pine Creek Rail Trail.
The Patterson Trailhead Facility is a 5,000 SF building which will provide a home to the PA Wilds Conservation Shop, a sustainable retail initiative of the PA Wilds Center. The Patterson Trailhead Facility will also provide essential accommodations including restrooms, small eateries and a visitor center. In addition, EDA BBBRC Phase 2 funds would also be used to construct 8,700 lineal feet of the Marsh Creek Greenway.
“On behalf of Tioga County, I would like to thank U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and the Economic Development Administration for the Phase 1 investment in Tioga County and the PA Wilds Region”, said Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge.
“I would also like to thank Ms. Ta Enos, CEO of the PA Wilds Center, and her staff for their work in making the EDA Build Back Better Regional Challenge submission a success.”
Along with Tioga County, the PA Wilds Center assembled five additional Coalition members in the PA Wilds Region, including the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Jenks Township in Forest County, the City of Warren in Warren County, Armstrong Trails and the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.