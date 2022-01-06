The Mansfield borough council and the Tioga County commissioners have executed an agreement that permits the Tioga County Tax Claim Bureau to collect real estate taxes on behalf of the borough.
Beginning with the 2022 tax year, individuals and corporations owning real property in the borough will receive tax bills from the county rather than an elected tax collector. The borough currently has a vacancy in the elected tax collector office.
When this occurs, commonwealth law allows a municipality to contract with another taxing agency for collection of real estate taxes. In Tioga County, the county Tax Claim Bureau provides this service. Tax bills are typically mailed to the current owner of record on March 1 of each year.
Property owners will start seeing their tax bill mailed from the county rather than the local tax collector beginning this year. There will be no change to the discount or penalty periods for early or late payments of taxes.
It is also important to keep your mailing address current. If you have recently moved or if you suspect that the Assessment Office has an incorrect address, call 570-724-9117 or email assessment@tiogacountypa.us.
Incorrect addresses can cause delays in delivery of bills. Payment information will appear on the tax bill and the county will accept online payments as well as traditional checks.
“We look forward to working with the Tioga County Tax Claim Bureau for the collection of real estate taxes,” said Mansfield Borough Manager Chris McGann. “We are making every effort to make this a seamless transition.”