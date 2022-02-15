The winners have been drawn for the Valentine's Day packages offered by Tioga Publishing Co.
Kathy Fuhrer of Wellsboro won the grand prize which included an overnight stay at the Genetti Hotel, a gold-dipped rose from Kinley Jewelers, a $10 gift card from Sprinkled Sweet, a $40 gift certificate from Souzi-s Salon, a $25 gift card from the Brickyard and Ale House, a $50 gift certificate from Marc Williams Goldsmith, a gift basket from Owlett's Farm Market, two large one-topping pizzas from Pizza Hut and a Valentine bouquet from Special Occasion Florist.
Taking home second prize was Chris Moore of Coudersport. The prize package included an overnight stay at Crossroads Bed & Breakfast, a gift basket from From the Farm, a $25 gift certificate to Tioga Street Car Wash, a $25 gift certificate to Papa V's Pizzeria, a $15 gift certificate to Night and Day Cafe, a $25 gift certificate to A&W West End Grill, a $35 gift certificate to Bare Beauty Studio, a $50 gift card to Heritage Springs Marketplace and a $20 gift certificate to QQ Chinese Buffet.
Margaret Dunning-Smith of Wellsboro took home third prize package of a $25 gift certificate to Blossburg Company Store, a $30 gift certificate to Heritage Farms, dinner for two at Rosie's Restaurant, a $25 gift certificate to Homegrown Market, a $20 gift card to Arise Café, a $25 gift certificate to Tioga Street Car Wash, a $25 gift certificate to Papa V's Pizzeria, a $20 gift card to Dobson's Sips & Sweets and two movie passes and popcorn to the Victoria Theatre.
Congratulations to all our winners and keep watching for our next contest!