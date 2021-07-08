Thirty-one students pursuing manufacturing careers received scholarships toward their post-secondary studies from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International.
For the fall 2021 semester, NBT awarded scholarships valued between $1,500 and $2,500 to the students, including Caleb Coots, Tioga, who is enrolled in the metal fabrication technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Eligible applicants are full-time students who meet a specified minimum GPA and are enrolled in a manufacturing-related course of study, engineering curriculum, or a skilled trade program leading to a career in manufacturing. Students are responsible for submitting academic records and a manufacturing-related program description with each application.
In addition to the scholarship, each winner will receive a complimentary one-year FMA student membership (valued at $25) and, from NBT’s industry partner SolidWorks Corporation, a 365-day license to its Student Design Kit CAD software package.
Since 1990, NBT has awarded more than 590 scholarships valued at more than $1.1 million to students enrolled in courses that will lead to careers in manufacturing. Scholarships are awarded twice each year for the fall and spring semesters. The application is open from July 1-Sept. 30 for spring awards and Jan. 1-March 31 for fall awards. For more information, visit nbtfoundation.org/Scholarships.