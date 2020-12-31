Have you thought about camping out in the woods that are silenced by all the snow we’ve received in December. If you haven’t tried it yet, here are some tips from professionals to help you get ready.
If this is your first venture, don’t feel it’s necessary for you to go deep into the woods for satisfaction. Pick a scenic and sheltered destination not far from the trailhead. In our area, Barbour Rock Trail near Leonard Harrison State Park would be a good start. (Check the road condition first. There’s no winter maintenance on Colton Point Road.)
Should you decide to bail, you won’t have very far to go to extract yourself from an uncomfortable situation. Also, check the weather forecast. A sudden cold snap or storm could put a damper on your outing. A warm spell after a snow storm resulting in a thaw could mean soaking wet conditions. It’s no fun toting wet gear or sloshing around in heavy snow.
Gear is another important issue. Dress in layers. You can always take off clothes you don’t need but you can’t put them on if you don’t have them with you. Other important items are mittens (not gloves), a hat that covers your ears (include here a sleeping hat), a headlamp (winter daylight is short), fresh batteries, sunglasses, sunscreen and gaiters to keep the snow and detritus out of your boots.
An appropriate sleeping bag will provide you with the uninterrupted sleep you need. If the temperature will be near 20º or colder, you’ll need a bag rated for zero degrees. When purchasing one of these don’t be duped by the zero degree rating only.
I bought one sight-unseen and was quite displeased with the weight and bulk of the thing. Yes, it kept me warm, but it was so bulky it wouldn’t fit in my backpack. If you don’t have a winter bag and don’t want to invest in one just yet, try nesting two lighter bags, one inside the other.
It goes without saying that footwear can make or break a hike. The boots need to be warm and waterproof. A pro recommends this: if you have only light hiking boots, buy a cheap pair of snowmobile boots. Although they don’t provide great support, that’s less important than warmth.
Your three-season tent will probably suffice unless you expect heavy snow or high winds. I camped out one winter night in south New Jersey with a summer tent and woke up with six inches of snow on the ground. The tent didn’t cave in because the snow naturally slid off the slanted roof. Approximately the same thing happened on an overnighter in the Asaph area of Tioga State Forest with my good friend Roger Maurais.
Your propane stove will probably work, except in extremely cold temps. Check it out before your hike. Reasonably priced stoves specifically designed for cold weather are available at our local hiking outfitter, Wild Asaph Outfitters on Main Street, Wellsboro. Tell Jennie you read about it here. She’ll treat you well, as will her right-hand helper Jason.
Backpacking professional Steve Howe of Backpacker Magazine offers these additional tips:
- In snow less than one foot, don’t worry about skis or snowshoes.
- Don’t get sweaty and chilled. It’s easier to stay warm than it is to re-warm. It’s smarter to add layers of clothing just before reaching a windy ridge top or exposed vista than it is to reach that point, get chilled and then fight against the cold wind while layering up.
- It’s easy to get dehydrated in winter. Don’t forget to drink, even if you’re not thirsty.
- At camp: Put on warm clothes immediately upon arrival to preserve the heat you generated on the hike in. Prepare your tent platform well. Before pitching your tent, clear the snow and smooth out the area, making it larger than you think is necessary. You might consider cooking from your sleeping bag in the tent’s vestibule. If so, allow plenty of ventilation.
- If you start to get chilled, don’t just sit there in agony. Generate some body heat by taking a walk or doing some light exercises.
- Morning is the toughest time because temps are the coldest just before the sun comes up. When you emerge from your nice warm bag, you’ll easily get chilled. Get up, go for a walk, and once you’ve warmed up, come back and break camp.
Now that you’re no longer a novice at winter backpacking, next time you can teach a friend.
Happy trails.