WELLSBORO — Bassets and beagles and boxers — oh my!
The Show Off dog competition hosted dozens of dogs of all breeds, sizes, ages and abilities at the Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital complex in Wellsboro on July 29.
Dogs and their humans participated in 12 just-for-fun competitions, enjoyed the dog park, shopped canine-adjacent vendors and socialized all while raising funds to benefit benefit Second Chance Animal Sanctuary’s rescue and adoption efforts. Approximately $2,000 was raised for Second Chance.
Kids’ games, hot food and a Those ART Hot Lookin’ Dogs contest drew visitors from all over Tioga County and beyond.
“It’s going really well,” said organizer Kelly Stemcosky. “I’m really happy with the turnout.”
The following dogs and humans were winners in the individual categories:
- You’re Kiddin’ Me: Ollie, five years old, golden retriever mix, owner Ronan Niles, age eight, of Wellsboro
- Waggiest Tail: Rosie, 2.5 years old, doxie/lab, owner Jessie Mayall of Mansfield
- Divas/Divos: Sugar Plum, two years old, basset hound, owner Jessica Hauber of Knoxville
- Best Veteran: Hannah, 12 years old, shih tzu, owner Marie Andrews of Wellsboro
- Best 6 Legs: Hannah, 12 years old, shih tzu, owner Marie Andrews of Wellsboro
- Best Buddies: Sheba, five months old, great Dane and Sugar Plum, two years old, basset hound, owner Jessica Hauber of Knoxville
- Best Fetcher (tie): Nala, three years old, pitbull/bulldog mix, owner David Pfisterer of Wellsboro, and Nala, 1.5 years old, miniature Australian shepherd, owner Julie Henry of Wellsboro
- Gentle Giants (tie): Sheba, five months old, great Dane, owner Jessica Hauber of Knoxville and Kali, nine years old, weimaraner, owner Tamara Gleckner of Canton
- Tiny Show-Offs: Oliver, one year old, malshi, owner Carly Bowen-Clark of Wellsboro
- Best Trick: Grace, 1.5 years old, Lab/golden retriever, owner Makenna Seachrist of Canton
- Wait For It: Osiris, 2.5, toy Australian shepherd, owner Tiffani Zbikowski of Mansfield
- Ball-Crazed: Osiris, 2.5 years old, toy Australian shepherd, owner Tiffani Zbikowski of Mansfield
- Struttin’ Down the Runway: Kali, nine years old, weimaraner, owner Tamara Gleckner of Canton.
All the winning dogs were eligible to win the Show Off Champion/Top Dog award. One-year-old Oliver, a malshi, was selected at random for the award. Oliver is owned by Carly Bowen-Clark of Wellsboro.
Volunteer judges were Markie Kane, Ken Van Sant, Rene Perry, Kathy Barrett, Krys Knecht, Emily Sullivan, Michelle DeLong and Bob Blair.