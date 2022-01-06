What elicited the most interest among readers? For new sources, it sometimes is difficult to know why one issue is more popular than another.

Thanks to web statistics, it’s a lot easier.

Tioga Publishing, which publishes the Potter Leader-Enterprise in Coudersport, the Free Press-Courier covering northern Tioga County and eastern Potter County and the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette in northeast, central and southern Tioga County, share a common website.

This year, we looked at overall page views and the most popular article by month. There is some overlap, but also some surprises.

Overall

Khrushchev’s prediction is coming true for America — This guest column by Morris resident Michael Lichty garnered 5,433 page views (Wellsboro Gazette, Oct. 22, 2020) Port Allegany High School Class of 2021 — Photos and biographies from the McKean County high school elicited 4,532 page views (Salute to Graduates, insert for all papers, June 3, 2021) Balloon release will honor life of 12-year-old Harrison Valley boy — This article announcing the balloon release to honor Wyatt Brimmer, 12, received 4,280 hits. (Free Press-Courier, Feb. 4, 2021) Identify the itch, rash, bug bite or something else? — This article by Holly Shadle, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, a dermatologist with UPMC, received 3,736 page views. (Potter Leader-Enterprise, April 29, 2021) Lost to drugs: Mother turns grief into action following son’s death — Cyndi Compton personal story of the day her son, Isaiah, died as the result of a drug overdose received 3,704 views. (Wellsboro Gazette, March 18, 2021) Williamson High School Class of 2021 — Photos and biographies from the Tioga/Lawrenceville-area high school elicited 3,556 page views (Salute to Graduates, insert for all papers, June 3, 2021) Tioga County is also home to ghosts — Ghost stories, like ghosts, are timeless as this 2019 article demonstrated with 3,416 views in 2021. (Landmarks, March 28, 2019) Historic Wellsboro building gets new owners, new life — The revamping of a former church into a unique home and shelter for their one-of-a-kind pets garnered 3,188 views. (Wellsboro Gazette, Sept. 23, 2021) Police ID woman killed in Route 49 crash — This article elicited 3,044 views. (Free Press-Courier, Dec. 7, 2021) Coudersport High School Class of 2021 — Photos and biographies from the Potter County high school received 3.012 page views (Salute to Graduates, insert for all papers, June 3, 2021) Wellsboro High School Class of 2021 — Photos and biographies from the Tioga County high school had 2,959 page views (Salute to Graduates, insert for all papers, June 3, 2021) Knoxville declares disaster emergency due to flooding damage — Floods were a frequent story and this one received 2,766 views (Free Press Courier, Aug. 19, 2021)

By month

January — Lawrenceville restaurant fighting citation, closure over COVID violations — 1,358 views, Free Press-Courier, Jan. 14, 2021

February — Balloon release will honor life of 12-year-old Harrison Valley boy — 4,492 views, Free Press-Courier, Feb. 4, 2021

March — Lost to drugs: Mother turns grief into action following son’s death — 3,392 views, Wellsboro Gazette, March 18, 2021

April — Unidentified body found over embankment in Ulysses Twp. — 3,606 views, Potter Leader-Enterprise, April 8, 2021

May — Tractor-trailer crashes into Harrison Valley home — 2,600 views, Potter Leader-Enterprise, May 27, 2021

June — Williamson High School Class of 2021 — 3,677 views, Salute to graduates special insert, June 3, 2021

July — Fugitive dead after pulling weapon on officer in Gaines Township — 2,439 views, Wellsboro Gazettte, July 27, 2021

August — Knoxville declares disaster emergency due to flooding damage — 3,635 views, Free Press-Courier, Aug. 19, 2021

September — Historic Wellsboro building gets new owners, new life — 4,423 views, Wellsboro Gazette, Sept. 23, 2021

October — Dinosaurs to roar in Whitneyville next weekend — 2,206 views, Wellsboro Gazette, Oct. 13, 2021

November — Public questions whether school director-elect should hold office — 2,182 views, Wellsboro Gazette, Nov. 11, 2021

December — Police ID woman killed in Route 49 crash — Free Press-Courier, Dec. 7, 2021

Got a story you think might be important for 2022? Email details to news@tiogapublishing.com.