What elicited the most interest among readers? For new sources, it sometimes is difficult to know why one issue is more popular than another.
Thanks to web statistics, it’s a lot easier.
Tioga Publishing, which publishes the Potter Leader-Enterprise in Coudersport, the Free Press-Courier covering northern Tioga County and eastern Potter County and the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette in northeast, central and southern Tioga County, share a common website.
This year, we looked at overall page views and the most popular article by month. There is some overlap, but also some surprises.
Overall
- Khrushchev’s prediction is coming true for America — This guest column by Morris resident Michael Lichty garnered 5,433 page views (Wellsboro Gazette, Oct. 22, 2020)
- Port Allegany High School Class of 2021 — Photos and biographies from the McKean County high school elicited 4,532 page views (Salute to Graduates, insert for all papers, June 3, 2021)
- Balloon release will honor life of 12-year-old Harrison Valley boy — This article announcing the balloon release to honor Wyatt Brimmer, 12, received 4,280 hits. (Free Press-Courier, Feb. 4, 2021)
- Identify the itch, rash, bug bite or something else? — This article by Holly Shadle, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, a dermatologist with UPMC, received 3,736 page views. (Potter Leader-Enterprise, April 29, 2021)
- Lost to drugs: Mother turns grief into action following son’s death — Cyndi Compton personal story of the day her son, Isaiah, died as the result of a drug overdose received 3,704 views. (Wellsboro Gazette, March 18, 2021)
- Williamson High School Class of 2021 — Photos and biographies from the Tioga/Lawrenceville-area high school elicited 3,556 page views (Salute to Graduates, insert for all papers, June 3, 2021)
- Tioga County is also home to ghosts — Ghost stories, like ghosts, are timeless as this 2019 article demonstrated with 3,416 views in 2021. (Landmarks, March 28, 2019)
- Historic Wellsboro building gets new owners, new life — The revamping of a former church into a unique home and shelter for their one-of-a-kind pets garnered 3,188 views. (Wellsboro Gazette, Sept. 23, 2021)
- Police ID woman killed in Route 49 crash — This article elicited 3,044 views. (Free Press-Courier, Dec. 7, 2021)
- Coudersport High School Class of 2021 — Photos and biographies from the Potter County high school received 3.012 page views (Salute to Graduates, insert for all papers, June 3, 2021)
- Wellsboro High School Class of 2021 — Photos and biographies from the Tioga County high school had 2,959 page views (Salute to Graduates, insert for all papers, June 3, 2021)
- Knoxville declares disaster emergency due to flooding damage — Floods were a frequent story and this one received 2,766 views (Free Press Courier, Aug. 19, 2021)
By month
- January — Lawrenceville restaurant fighting citation, closure over COVID violations — 1,358 views, Free Press-Courier, Jan. 14, 2021
- February — Balloon release will honor life of 12-year-old Harrison Valley boy — 4,492 views, Free Press-Courier, Feb. 4, 2021
- March — Lost to drugs: Mother turns grief into action following son’s death — 3,392 views, Wellsboro Gazette, March 18, 2021
- April — Unidentified body found over embankment in Ulysses Twp. — 3,606 views, Potter Leader-Enterprise, April 8, 2021
- May — Tractor-trailer crashes into Harrison Valley home — 2,600 views, Potter Leader-Enterprise, May 27, 2021
- June — Williamson High School Class of 2021 — 3,677 views, Salute to graduates special insert, June 3, 2021
- July — Fugitive dead after pulling weapon on officer in Gaines Township — 2,439 views, Wellsboro Gazettte, July 27, 2021
- August — Knoxville declares disaster emergency due to flooding damage — 3,635 views, Free Press-Courier, Aug. 19, 2021
- September — Historic Wellsboro building gets new owners, new life — 4,423 views, Wellsboro Gazette, Sept. 23, 2021
- October — Dinosaurs to roar in Whitneyville next weekend — 2,206 views, Wellsboro Gazette, Oct. 13, 2021
- November — Public questions whether school director-elect should hold office — 2,182 views, Wellsboro Gazette, Nov. 11, 2021
- December — Police ID woman killed in Route 49 crash — Free Press-Courier, Dec. 7, 2021
Got a story you think might be important for 2022? Email details to news@tiogapublishing.com.