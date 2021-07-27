The hunt for the Totally Ninja Raccoons at 25 different locations in the Wellsboro ends this Saturday, July 31. By 6 p.m. Saturday, all passports must be turned in to From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro in order for participants to be eligible for prizes.
Both locals and tourists of all ages can play. It’s free.
“We will draw for prizes live at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 via our From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page,” said Kasey Coolidge, bookstore manager.
Winners need not be present to win. Prizes include $100 in cash, gift certificates and items donated by participating businesses, a variety of books, and Wellsboro Chamber Dollars.
The Wellsboro bookstore is hosting the “Where Are the Totally Ninja Raccoons?” search, which began on July 1 and continues through July 31 with the Ninja Raccoons hiding in businesses located in Wellsboro and surrounding townships.
The hunt is based on bookstore owner Kevin Coolidge’s action series for 7 to 10 year-old reluctant readers about three raccoon brothers who become ninjas.
Each of the 25 participating locations has free passports, listing all the businesses where searchers can find the raccoons. When a customer spots the raccoons, the business stamps or signs his or her passport.
“At each place the Totally Ninja Raccoons are found, the participant’s passport must be signed or stamped in order for his or her tickets to be placed in the prize jar,” Kasey said.
For more information, call 570-724-5793.