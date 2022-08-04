The drawing for the Totally Ninja Raccoon Hunt prize winners was live streamed on the From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. 38 winners were named.

“87 passports were turned in by 6 p.m. on July 30 with a total of 1,303 tickets entered in this year’s prize drawing,” said Kasey Coolidge, bookstore manager. “This was one of the best hunts we’ve had,” she said.

“Almost everyone who participated is from the Wellsboro area or other communities in Tioga County or has ties to this area like a grandparent. That includes McKay, his sister and his mom Kelly Campbell from Williamsport who drove to Wellsboro on July 1 and July 22 and got to all 25 locations,” said Coolidge.

“All who played could stop in at all participating locations to find the raccoons and have their passports stamped or signed to be entered in the prize drawing 25 times. This year, each passport holder went to an average of 16 participating locations. We had very few who did less than 10 places and 16 people who got to all 25. All of our searchers said they had a great time,” Coolidge said.

“The majority of those in this year’s Totally Ninja Raccoon hunt were youth, from youngsters to teenagers. About a dozen adults took part,” she noted.

Anyone who does not claim their prize by Tuesday, Aug. 30 at From My Shelf Books, forfeits the prize to someone else whose name will be drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Those who won a prize they cannot use can donate it back for the second chance drawing.

The grand prize winner of $100 in cash was Blair Parsons.

Madelyn Gage won a $100 gift certificate to CBJ Music Studio and Olivia Derr, Lucas Crowl and Blake Williams each won a $25 gift certificate there.

Makenna Robbins won $25 in Chamber Dollars.

Also winning gift certificates were Caleb Raymond, Café 1905; Faith Klinger, Emmie DeLozier, Dunham’s Department Store; Cash Stone, Dunkin’ Donuts; Terrance Klemick, Farmer’s Daughers; Faith Raymond, the Frog Hut; Kristina Belz, Garrison’s Clothing; Kiegan Krohn, Highland Chocolates; McKay Campbell, In My Shoes plus a shoe backpack; Lucas Kilburn, Krout’s Creations; Marlo Hoover, Main Street Creamery; Matthea Mitchell, Pag-Omar Farms Market; Ashley Brown, StacyKay’s Café; Lynnae Campbell, Wellsboro House Restaurant and Brewery; Raelynne Anthony, Wellsboro Mini Mall; and Helen Stone, Wellsboro Nutrition.

Those who won items were Wendy Pritchard, homemade bath products from CBJ: Crafts by Justina; Jameson DeLozier, a Nebo rechargeable flashlight and Katelyn Duffy, a hydroflask, from C.S. Sports; Jennifer Belz, art supplies from Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center; Brie Stocum, a color-changing T-shirt from Karen’s Country Store; Brooklyn Stanish, a plush gnome from Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts; Jameson Stanish, the nine books in the Totally Ninja Raccoons series from author Kevin Coolidge; Darcy Raymond, a 30-minute massage with massage therapist Kim Runey Krohn for one parent who took their children on the hunt; Charlotte Reese, a bag of gifts from Omi of the Canyon; Daniel Bell, Caralina Mosso, Kyle Short, a pack of artist markers each from Tioga Office Products; Todd Crumb, Devon Holderby, a large cheese pizza each from Tony’s Pizza; Blythe Parsons, the Baby Bigfoot silhouette donated by Uncle Stumpy’s Workshop; Lily Sprouse, a “beverage jacket” from Wild Asaph Outfitters; and Kelly Campbell, a craft kit from the Yellow Basket Shoppe.