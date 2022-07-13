After a very long hiatus, the Bradford Regional Arts Council is bringing back live concerts to the historic Keystone and Sayre Theatres in their Nightlife Presents series. First in the line-up is the Patsy Cline Tribute Concert with Heather Olson (back by popular request) and the Silver Eagles Band Saturday, July 16 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are for general seating. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.
Nightlife Presents (formerly Nightlife on the Susquehanna) is a live performance series that has been part of the BCRAC programming for over 20 years. In March 2020, BCRAC theatres were closed and remained closed for 18 months during the pandemic crisis. The theatres partially reopened on July 1, 2021 for movies, and some live programming events. In June, the Keystone and Sayre Theatres returned to seven-day programming.
For more information on any programs, contact the BCRAC at 570-268-2787, and check out www.bradfordcountymovies.com.