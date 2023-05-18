The Almost-World-Famous Wellsboro Town Band is calling all musicians entering high school in 2023 and older to join for the summer season.
Participating musicians need only commit to two weeks of the schedule at a time. Rehearsals, except for the first concert, are from 6:45-9 p.m. in the Wellsboro High School auditorium stage.
The two-week schedule for concerts includes rehearsals on a Monday, Wednesday and second Monday, followed by a concert on the second Wednesday. All concerts are at 7 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Members can choose to be in as many of the concerts as they are able.
The schedule of rehearsals and concerts is set for:
- Rehearsals (at the Deane Center) June 5, 7, 12 and concert June 14 at 7 p.m.
- Rehearsals June 19, 21, 26 and concert June 28 at 7 p.m.
- Rehearsals July 3, 5, 10 and concert July 12 at 7 p.m.
- Rehearsals July 17, 19, 24 and concert July 26 at 7 p.m.
The first set of rehearsals and concerts has become a new tradition of the band, featuring about 20 musicians playing in a Big Band Jazz setting. These first rehearsals will take place at the Deane Center.
For the jazz concert, the band is limited to saxes, trombones, trumpets, piano, bass guitar, guitar, percussion and drum set.
The public is invited to enjoy the music on the historic Green each concert night of the series. Bring a blanket or a folding chair, or just sit in the grass as the musicians perform.
This is intended to be the final year at the helm for director, Adam Brennan, before he hands the reins over to a new director; the season may feature a few guest conductors.
For more information, contact Brennan at drmarimba@gmail.com or just show up at rehearsals.