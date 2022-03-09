Euchre may not be a favorite card game of pinochle players but it has become a tradition at the annual Asaph Trail Club Retreat which took place the first weekend of March at Ludwig’s Trailside Lodge near Blackwell.

This three-day get-together, organized by Wellsboro’s Wild Asaph Outfitters’ Jennie Lusk, attracted about 15 hikers, some of whom hiked the 6-mile Schoolhouse Trail, some of whom just chilled out by spending time at the lodge.

The euchre game has become somewhat competitive, with Denny Colegrove, Henry Bonson and yours truly convincing a fourth player to step in and learn the game. Terry Borneman and Bryn Hammarstrom picked up the gauntlet.

Another activity that seems to have become a regular part of this weekend is gathering wild black walnuts that have fallen from the many trees near Pine Creek. (Black walnuts are not to be confused with the familiar English walnut.)

Lots of these nuts had been dined on by mice, chipmunks and squirrels, but thousands were left behind.

For the ambitious person who has the patience to husk, dry, crack the shell,and extract the nuggets, the reward is a nut meat with a special sweet and earthy taste that goes great on top of desserts, such as ice cream or cupcakes.

At our home we use them on our breakfast cereal and also enjoy black walnut/chocolate chip cookies. Additionally, research has revealed that black walnuts are a great diet option for those looking to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease.

Shelled black walnuts can be purchased at some retail stores for about $15 a pound. That high price is motivation enough for me to collect the wild ones. Be sure to obtain landowner permission prior to collecting these nuggets.

On Pennsylvania State Forest land they may be harvested, provided they are for personal use only.

A note about the Asaph Trail Club: It is open to membership to anyone who has a bent to spending time in the out-of-doors, preferably hiking the myriad of trails in the Wilds of Pennsylvania.

Individual dues are determined by the member his/her self. Most folks chip in between $5 and $20 per year.

Outings are organized by volunteers. Lately Rich Mumper has announced a weekly hike and is there to lead it. Occasionally Lynne Hatch proclaims her trail hike preference.

To join the club give Jennie a call for details at 570-724-5155.