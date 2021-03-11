Trail maintenance is a subject that conjures up mixed emotions in the hearts of those in the hiking community.
Some approach the subject with joyful anticipation, anxiously awaiting the planned outings that offer opportunities to improve the conditions of hiking trails that have gradually succumbed to nature’s natural encroachment.
Other folks, with their busy lives and crowded calendars, allow that ever present individual named “Somebody Else” to step in and, as always, get the job done.
Because there are so many trails to be maintained (believe it or not, Pennsylvania has more than 12,000 miles of them), keeping them in good shape becomes a never-ending chore.
Here’s a way for you to help. The Keystone Trail Association, among many other activities, organizes a minimum of nine annual trail care weekends, four week-long crews and two one-day events to maintain hiking trails in Pennsylvania.
All able-bodied individuals are welcomed to help. Visit www.kta-hike.org/trail-care-and-trail-crew for more info on volunteering.
KTA Trail care volunteers contribute more than 3,000 hours of trail labor every year. This year’s schedule:
- April 8-11: Trail Care of Reeds Gap Spur, Bald Eagle State Forest. Leaders: Shira Blady/Brian MacNamara. FMI: Bladysh@gmail.com or 267-970-1280. Camp: Reeds Gap State Park camping area.
- April 29-May 2: Trail Care of West Rim Trail, Tioga State Forest. Leader: Wanda Shirk. FMI: wshirk49@outlook.com or 814-848-7944. Camp: Twin Streams Campground, Morris.
- May 20-23: Trail Care on Black Forest Trail, Tiadaghton State Forest. Leaders: Jenn Ulmer/Donna Thompson. FMI: Hawk2373@yahoo.com or 570-854-8316. Camp: Ruth Will Cabin at Pump Station Fire Tower.
- June 8-13: Extended Trail Care of Mid State Trail, Everett Region, Buchanan State Forest. Leader: Chad North. FMI: Chadnorth@gmail.com or 570-238-3591. Camp: Tenley Park, Everett.
- June 22-27: Extended Trail Care of Chuck Keiper Trail, Sproul State Forest. Leader: Dave Walp. FMI: cemclaw216@gmail.com or 570-477-2210. Camp: pending.
- July 15-18: Trail Care of Mid State Trail, Tioga Region, Tioga State Forest. Leaders: Kevin Busko/Kristin Joivell. FMI: statecollege@hike-mst.org r 814-386-8728. Camp: Hills Creek State Park organized group tenting area.
- Aug. 12-15: Trail Care of Pinchot Trail, Pinchot State Forest. Leader: Jeff Mitchell. FMI: jmitchmitch@hotmail.com or 570-441-2952. Camp: Pocono Mountain Bible Conference camp, 191 Clifton
- Beach Road, Clifton.
- Aug. 19-22: Trail Care of Allegheny Front Trail, Moshannon State Forest. Leader: Ben Auer. FMI: auer.ben@gmail.com or 608-772-1715. Camp: Black Moshannon State Park organized group tenting area.
- Oct. 21-24: Trail Care of Reeds Gap Spur Trail, Bald Eagle State Forest. Leader: Ed Lawrence. FMI: cemclaw216@gmail.com or 570-925-5285. Camp: Reeds Gap State Park camping area.
Happy trails.