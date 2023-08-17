The Tioga State Forest announces the Pine Creek Rail Trail from the intersection of Route 414 south for one half mile to the first bridge will be an active construction area effective Aug. 14 for a bank stabilization project on Babb Creek. The section of trail affected by this project is in Morris Township, Tioga County.
The Pine Creek Rail Trail will remain open during work with an additional travel lane provided to allow for safe passage of trail users. The area will be signed to allow safe passage on this portion of the trail.
Any questions regarding the trail work can be addressed at the Tioga State Forest District Office at 570-724-2868.