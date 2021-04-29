The Tioga State Forest announces that portions of the Pine Creek Rail Trail will be resurfaced between mile markers 14-20 between July 5 and Aug. 31.
The project will take approximately three weeks; when exact dates are known, an update will be posted.
The trail will be open, but bicyclists should walk their bikes along the three-mile section south of Tiadaghton until the trail is suitable to ride. On the section north of Tiadaghton, cyclists will be able to ride their bikes on the service road. Be aware that trucks will be running the service road as well.
Any questions regarding the resurfacing project can be addressed at the Tioga State Forest District Office at 570-724-2868.