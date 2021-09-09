Sept. 11, 2001 was one of the scariest days of my life. I can’t believe it was 20 years ago. It seems like just yesterday in some ways – and in some ways that day almost seems like it was a dream (or more like a nightmare).
While I live in Mansfield now, I’m originally from New York City. In 2001, I worked in the YMCA of Greater New York’s Corporate Offices in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, just a short subway ride up Seventh Avenue from the World Trade Center. Although I commuted from my home in the Poconos, I often stayed overnight at my former in-laws’ apartment near my office.
Sept. 11 started out like any other day. I was getting ready for work at my in-laws, watching the news. Suddenly, the cable went out. Strange, but as I was running a bit late, I rushed out to walk the five blocks up Seventh Avenue to my office.
I noticed tons of police vehicles racing up Seventh Avenue but I still stopped for a cup of morning coffee. When I cheerily thanked the cashier, she looked at me like I was crazy. After I left the coffee shop, I saw even more emergency vehicles racing downtown.
At this point, I knew something bad had happened, but New York City is a busy town with things that happen all the time.
As soon as I got in the crowded elevator to head up to my office, I learned that an airplane had just flown into one of the World Trade Center buildings. Everybody assumed it was an accident. We were not thinking terrorism. Not yet.
When I got upstairs, there was a rumor that a second plane had just flown into the other tower. Everybody was confused and in a daze. We speculated. A coincidence? An air traffic control communications mistake? Pilot medical emergency? Clouds? Computer glitches? Not terrorism – surely not terrorism!
Everybody in the office tried to find out what was happening. In 2001, cell phones were a new thing. I had my first-ever cell phone at the time – a flip phone without any of the functions that we consider essential today. Nobody’s cell phones were working. No service.
Our office phone lines were working, but when anybody tried to dial out, we got all circuits are busy messages or busy signals. Internet? It wasn’t like it is today. It was slow and we didn’t get the instant updates that we are accustomed to today. It wasn’t helpful for information.
Hours later we got some basic updates, but at the time of the attacks, most signals were knocked out, including cable, internet and cell service. We huddled around sharing rumors and snatches of information that we managed to pick up here and there.
We heard rumors that the Pentagon was hit by a plane and was on fire. We heard rumors that a plane was headed for the Empire State Building or Madison Square Garden (the office was a mere blocks away from both of these locations). We heard rumors that a plane was headed for the Capitol or the White House.
We heard rumors that bridges and tunnels were being blown up. We were scared and we didn’t know what was going on. We now knew that our country was under attack and we didn’t know if we were safe in Manhattan.
I finally managed to get my parents, Rich and Nancy Stoving, in Wellsboro on the phone and blurted out, “I’m OK.” They had no idea about what was happening yet and I told them to turn on the TV.
For my job, I frequently had meetings all over NYC, even in the World Trade Center. I definitely wanted my parents to know that I was safe and in my office. My former husband worked in New Jersey and we managed to speak and I learned that his company sent their employees home to be safe.
My co-workers and I huddled together in the conference room and we finally managed to get a fuzzy signal on TV for a local Spanish-speaking news channel. We tuned in just in time to see images of the towers collapsing live.
We all cried. We were all in shock. This was our town. This was basically down the block from where we were. These were our people. Some of us knew people there and had been in the Towers recently.
And we still didn’t fully know exactly what was happening, how many people were affected or what all the targets were. But the sirens were loud and constant and droned on and on.
We were told to stay at work and were not allowed to go home. We were told it was safer to stay than to try to leave. Given that the YMCA helps people, we were also told that maybe we would be needed to help in some way.
I don’t think anybody understood at that point the level of help that would be needed. For some reason, at lunchtime, I thought it would be a good idea to take a walk. I was drawn downtown and made it about 15 blocks down when I began to see the people. It was horrible.
Gray people began to pass me. Some were bloody, but the blood was gray. Clothing was gray. Hair was gray. Faces were gray. Tears were gray. These people were in shock. They stumbled along, their only goal was to get uptown, get to safety, get home, check on loved ones.
Somebody told me I was headed in the wrong direction and I realized that I was also in shock just from seeing the reality of what was happening. Normally I would be trying to offer people comfort, water, anything. I was not capable of this and honestly, I don’t think any of the people I saw were capable of human interaction at the time.
I turned around and rushed back to my office. A kind co-worker, Yuval, who also lived in the Poconos, told me he was going to try to drive out of the city and did I want to join him?
I had no desire to go back to my in-laws and I just wanted to go home, away from the city. Home where I was safe. Home where I could heal. I commuted on the bus from the Poconos but the buses and trains were all shut down. Luckily, Yuval drove to work each day and we decided that it was worth trying to drive out of the city.
The streets of Manhattan were insanely gridlocked. Traffic inched along as we tried to make it to the Lincoln Tunnel. There were still emergency vehicles screaming all around us. After more than an hour, we got close and were stopped by a police officer near the tunnel entrance who told us the tunnel was closed.
We chatted with him for a moment, asking if he was OK and trying to learn some news. He told us that police were working on the assumption that all bridges and tunnels out of the city were rigged with explosives by terrorists and there was no way to get out of the city. We were stuck because the city was closed down. We drove around the crowded streets for hours trying to find another way out.
Finally, Yuval had an idea and we headed uptown. Way up, on the parkway, past Harlem, past the Bronx, past Yonkers, until we made it to the Tappan Zee Bridge. The closer we got to the bridge, the less traffic there was. After literally trying to escape from New York for hours and hours, the roads were completely deserted by the time we made it to the Tappan Zee.
Eerily, there were deserted cars along the road. We had no idea if the bridge was safe. We didn’t know if there had been an attack here. We were the only ones on the road and the toll booth was empty. No workers, no cars, no people.
Yuval and I had been driving in stunned silence and at this point we grabbed hands and started crying, we were both so scared. Why weren’t there any people here if it was safe?
As we drove through the unmanned toll booth, we looked south down the Hudson River and saw smoke. Lots of smoke. Nothing but smoke. We knew the towers were burning but didn’t expect to see so much smoke. What kind of a barren apocalyptic world were we in?
We felt a lot better when we were in New Jersey. New York was behind us. We continued on in silence in a surreal and timeless world. Had it been hours or days? We actually had to get off Route 80 and come in to Pennsylvania from a different direction because we heard that the toll at the Delaware Water Gap was closed due to a bomb threat.
Finally, about nine hours after we began our trip, we made it to my home. I was beyond thankful that Yuval got me home safe. It was after midnight – a new day, Sept. 12. Although we worked together for several more years, we never again discussed that night or how we cried and held hands for comfort.
I stayed home the next day; I couldn’t have made it to the city even if I wanted to as buses weren’t running. I returned the following day and commuted in on the bus. As we approached the Lincoln Tunnel, in Weehawken, N.J., the other passengers and I saw a new New York City.
The skyline had changed. The dominating towers were gone. In the place of them, was a huge burning, smoldering pit that we could clearly see all the way across the river. All conversations on the bus stopped and some of us even began to cry. There are no words to describe what we saw and felt.
The bus stopped at the Port Authority and we got off. It was a new Port Authority full of armed soldiers. Everywhere, there were somber men and women in uniform. I had a 15-block walk to my office.
The first thing that hit me was the smell. The air smelled of smoke. The entire city was covered with a cloud of smoke, ash and haze and we could smell, feel and taste it for weeks.
As I walked downtown, I started to see the posters and fliers. They were hung everywhere. Every surface was covered with “Lost” and “Have you seen?” posters. They had names and photos on them. There were hundreds of names and faces. It was one of the saddest things I have ever experienced. A 15-block walk full of ghosts.
Families still held out hope and had hung hundreds of fliers for lost family members. Maybe they were injured and hospitalized. Maybe they were stunned and walking around aimlessly. Unfortunately, most of them were lost forever. Almost 3,000 people died that day, but at the time we didn’t know it. Everybody still had hope that more would be found and saved.
New York City changed in so many ways after 9/11. So many families were forever changed. We came together and mourned. But nobody who was in the city that day came out unscathed.
I will never forget that day and the days immediately after. Never. Although I have lived in Tioga County now for 14 years, a piece of my heart remains behind in New York City.
Elizabeth “Lis” Miranda