Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that she has returned nearly $40,000 in unclaimed property to two Pennsylvania counties.

Pike County received $23,745.73 from 66 individual properties, and Tioga County received $16,010.24 from 52 individual properties.

The returns were part of a thorough, months-long review involving Treasury and county officials.

“I’m always thrilled to return unclaimed property, but these returns are extra meaningful because they will directly benefit the taxpayers of Pike County and Tioga County,” Garrity said.

“Treasury works tirelessly to get unclaimed property back in the hands of not only private citizens and companies – but local governments, too. I encourage everyone to check our website to see if they, their family, or their business or organization, has money waiting to be claimed.”

For Pike County, the properties ranged in value from $0.08 to $20,615.85; for Tioga County, the range was $2.00 to $5,240.00. The oldest property dates back to 1986, while some are as recent as 2017.

Properties returned included credit balances, cashier’s checks, claim payment checks, accounts payable checks, and various other forms of unclaimed property. How the funds are spent will be determined by county officials.

“I will continue working with county and local officials across Pennsylvania to ensure that these taxpayer funds are returned and can be used to benefit their communities,” Garrity said.

Last year, Garrity returned nearly $100,000 to Bucks County.

Treasury is working to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property owed to Pennsylvanians.

About one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth $1,500.

State law requires businesses to report unclaimed property to Treasury after three years of dormancy.

To learn more about unclaimed property or to search Treasury’s database, visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.