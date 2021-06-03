Like A Hurricane, a four-member band based in Syracuse, N.Y., will perform a tribute to the music of Neil Young at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11, in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Lead vocalist is Thom Hogan on electric and acoustic guitars, harmonica and piano. Mike Vertino plays bass guitar; Jeff Roney, drums and percussion; and Pete “Pedro” Shank, electric and acoustic guitars and keyboards. Mike, Jeff and Pedro all sing harmony vocals.
This band performed on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage in August 2020. “Our last performance at Wellsboro was a great success and a real pleasure,” said Hogan. “What a gracious audience to share a summer evening of Neil’s music with us.”
The upcoming show on June 11 will feature a different selection of Neil Young songs. “It will be a ‘deep cuts’ show with lesser-known treasured gems, along with Neil’s classics,” Hogan said. Look for songs like “Pocahontas,” “Lookout Joe,” “Mansion on the Hill” and “Sedan Delivery,” alongside his best-loved songs like “After the Gold Rush,” “Harvest Moon,” “Heart of Gold,” “Cinnamon Girl” and “Down by the River.”
Like A Hurricane captures the sound and spirit of a Neil Young live concert, from his solo work to his studio recordings with Crazy Horse, Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills & Nash.
The band had its beginnings in a conversation Hogan had in the winter of 2017-2018 with Shank. After a heavy rehearsal schedule, the first Like A Hurricane show was on Dec. 21, 2018.
The band has been focused on learning Young’s extensive catalog of material. “I feel extremely fortunate to play with the three of them,” said Hogan. “They are quality performers and great guys. As a group, we are dedicated to giving our audience an authentic Neil Young live concert experience. It’s wonderful for his fans to have a chance to hear his songs performed live and a shared experience for the audience and for us because we all love Neil’s music.”
The Deane Center is presenting this concert in conjunction with Rotary District 7410, which has more than 1,100 members in 41 Rotary Clubs in 10 counties in northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Wellsboro Rotary Club. The district conference is being held at the Deane Center on Saturday, June 12.
Rotarians are asked to call for special pricing. For tickets or more information, call 570-724-6220.