This Saturday, March 26, Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 based in Tioga County, is presenting the 2022 International Fly Fishing Film Festival in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The festival is the world’s leading fly-fishing entertainment event of the year for anglers of all ages.
The doors to the Deane Center will open at 4 p.m. Buy tickets in the lobby where there will be many activities to enjoy from 4 to 6 p.m. as well as during intermission includinghors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Door prizes will be awarded to 50 lucky winners.
There will also be free swag, vendor tables, free first time memberships, conservation information and a bucket raffle with the following prizes: a nine-foot, seven-piece custom travel rod by Maine Fly Company; Waterworks-Lamson 5 weight fly reel with two extra spools; Simms fly fishing sling pack; Airflow 5 weight floating fly line; Orvis Encounter 5 weight, nine-foot, four-piece fly-fishing outfit with reel and line; Jetboil camping cook system; Oniva reclining camp chair and Grand Trunk air bivy hammock shelter.
Starting at 6 p.m., films being shown include: “Caddis Magic,” “Out West,” “A Fly Fishing Refugee,” “4 Weeks of Daylight,” “Casting Maya,” “Home Water,” “Into Blue,” “A Season in the South” and “Flat Out.”
The screening of the films will continue following intermission. Many of them are adventure films, some are about conservation and others are on the importance of fly-fishing in people’s lives.
Tickets to see the films and enjoy the activities are $40. Admission is free for children under 12.
Tickets can be purchased online at deanecenter.com or at www.showclix.com/event/if42022wellsboropa or on Facebook at Tiadaghton Trout Unlimited or in-person in the Deane Center lobby beginning at 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 26.
For more information email tiadaghtontu@gmail.com or call Dave Cahill, event coordinator at 570-439 5276.