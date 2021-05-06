Anglers can register for the 30th Annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament on Friday, May 14 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during tournament hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15 and from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16. The entry fee for adults is $25 and $15 for youth under 16.
Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club, the tournament takes place along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek between the Mill Street Bridge in Galeton Borough, Potter County and the Ansonia Bridge in Shippen Township, Tioga County.
The registration/check-in station is at the snowmobile clubhouse at 4814 Route 6, 12 miles west of Wellsboro.
Top prizes are $1,000 and four $500 cash prizes. The minimum prize for a tagged fish is $50 and may be cash, merchandise, gift card or a combination of the three. Anglers can receive more than one prize depending on how many of the 250 float stocked tagged trout they catch.
What anglers win is based on the luck of the draw. They have to bring their tagged fish in “live condition” to the check-in station, then draw a ball for each tagged fish caught. The number on the ball identifies the prize.
Every participant who picks up his or her badge by 4 p.m. at the check-in station on Saturday, May 15 will be entered in a special drawing for two $1,000 cash prizes being awarded in celebration of the tournament’s 30th anniversary. Individuals need not be present to win.
Youngsters 12 and under, whether they register to fish in the tournament or not, can participate in the free prize giveaway. With help from Smitty’s Sports in Gaines, the Tackle Shack in Wellsboro and club members, young anglers receive rods and reels and other fishing equipment.
All fish must be legally caught and turned in before 4 p.m. Sunday. Anglers caught fishing before or after stated tournament times will be disqualified.
Those competing must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and observe all laws related to fishing, littering and trespassing on private property.
To register, visit www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com and download a registration form. Registration forms can also be found at many businesses in the area.
For more information, call 1-717-881-9358 or the club at 570-724-2888 or visit www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com.