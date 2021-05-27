Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 is hosting its annual picnic meeting on Tuesday, June 1 at the Valley Alliance Church at 4858 Route 6, Wellsboro.
Participants do not have to be a member of Chapter #688 to attend the picnic but are asked to bring beverages to drink and a dish to pass that will serve six people.
The chapter will provide hot dogs, hamburgers, rolls and condiments. The food, including dishes to pass, will be ready to eat at 5:30 p.m.
After the picnic will be a very short meeting with President Jere White providing updates on chapter activities. Fishing and fellowship will follow.
Tiadaghton Chapter #688 takes a hiatus during the summer. No meetings will be held in July or August. Regular meetings on the first Tuesday of each month will resume at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
For more information, email whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com.