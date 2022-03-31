Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited will meet this Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. All are invited to attend. Participants do not have to be a member to attend this free meeting.
There will not be a guest speaker. The regular business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. On the agenda are an update on the Long Run Project, information about spring tree planting and spring trout stocking, and about the May 13 North Central Grassroots Conservation Conference.
For more information, email President Jere White at whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com or call him at 570-662-2167.