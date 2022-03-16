On Saturday, March 26, Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 based in Tioga County, is hosting the 2022 International Fly Fishing Film Festival at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The doors will open at 4 p.m.

The showing of the nine films will begin at 6 p.m. with intermission at 7 p.m.

The Fly Fishing Film Festival is the world’s leading fly-fishing event of the year for anglers of all ages. These outdoor films produced by professional filmmakers from around the globe and showcase the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly-fishing.

Created by fly anglers for fly anglers, the festival is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to socialize with like-minded sportsmen and women and share fly-fishing stories while helping to build awareness of fishing and conservation issues and supporting local initiatives.

Tiadaghton Chapter #688 has received National and State Trout Unlimited recognition for innovation and thoughtful approaches to advancing cold water conservancy.

This local TU chapter strives to improve and maintain watersheds in the Tioga County area, including Long Run, a tributary of Pine Creek.

With an emphasis on people, places and fisheries, the films being screened will take anglers from eastern Oregon’s high desert streams to the northern coast of the Kola Peninsula in Russia, from the world-famous Ascension Bay on the peninsula of Yucatan/Mexico to British Columbia, from the salt of Far North Queensland to different regions of New Zealand’s South Island, and from Australia’s Pacific and Indian Ocean saltwater flats to Sudan’s untouched Red Sea.

Many of this year’s films are adventures, some focus on conservation and others are about the importance of fly-fishing in people’s lives.

Activities for anglers of all ages to enjoy will be from 4-6 p.m. and during intermission in the Deane Center lobby. There will be hors d’oeuvres catered by the Red Skillet and a cash bar.

Door prizes will be awarded to 50 lucky winners. A bucket raffle will feature numerous fly-fishing prizes: a nine-foot, seven-piece custom travel rod by Maine Fly Company; Waterworks-Lamson 5 weight fly reel with two extra spools; Simms fly fishing sling pack; Airflow 5 weight floating fly line; Orvis Encounter 5 weight, nine-foot, four-piece fly-fishing outfit with reel and line; Jetboil camping cook system; Oniva reclining camp chair and Grand Trunk air bivy hammock shelter.

There will also be conservation information, free swag, vendor tables and free first time memberships.

Tickets can be purchased online at deanecenter.com or https://www.showclix.com/event/if42022wellsboropa, on Facebook at Tiadaghton Trout Unlimited or in-person at the Deane Center 570-724-6220) Monday through Friday or in the Deane Center lobby at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

For more information about the festival, email tiadaghtontu@gmail.com or call Dave Cahill, event coordinator, at 570-439 5276.