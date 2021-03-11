This year’s Fly Fishing Film Tour is a virtual event sponsored by Trout Unlimited. Tune in for unforgettable storytelling, premium free giveaways, swag, trips and more.
“Rather than being offered in-person at the Deane Center in Wellsboro, this year’s F3T is being offered online,” said Dave Cahill of Wellsboro, a member of the local TU chapter.
“By purchasing a ticket, anglers of all ages can view the 12 best outdoor fly fishing films from around the world any time at their convenience between 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 and Sunday, April 4,” said Cahill. “Featured are topnotch stories about people, places and fisheries and unforgettable images,” he said.
The 2021 selected films span the globe from the remote wilds of Eastern Russia to the Guyana rainforest, the flats of French Polynesia all the way to Utah’s Faming Gorge and the downtown waters of Wisconsin.
Included are: “A Journey Upstream;” about the Braker brothers’ love for their home watershed – the Chesapeake Bay and the tale of two seemingly unrelated fish“Escape”, the story of a fly fisherman who lives in the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area; “Hardlined” about the peril facing Striped Bass, America’s most iconic gamefish; “Tetiaroa” in French Polynesia offers a promised land of giant bonefish, GTs and Trigger fish; “River Tigers”, a journey to Russia’s Tugur River, one of the last truly wild places on Earth in the hunt for the Siberian taimen, the world’s largest trout; “Rewa Rodeo;”, the story of a small village in the heart of Guyana that created the finest arapaima fishery on the planet “Dropped in the Pacific” about seven women who fish the famous Christmas Island coral atoll; “Leap Year;”, spey fishing for steelhead in British Columbia’s famed Bulkley-Skeena Valley “Mighty Waters;” about Ansil Saunders visit to an island in the Bahamas to remember “Soul Cleansing Spot Burn;”, an uncrowded river with big smallmouth threatened by sulfide mines “Denny’s Fly Box”, the story of unknown legend Denny Waln and “Just Like Mac”, a story of fly fishing mentorship.
In addition, ticketholders can enter the online Trout Unlimited COSTA 5 Rivers Sweepstakes with the drawing to be held on April 15.
“Area residents can support Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688, which is based in Tioga County, Pa. by using this link to purchase tickets,” said Cahill.
The link is https://flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/46736?aid=b8ac9a1a-9cd7-42d9-9151-56abb9eeb0e5. For each ticket purchased through this link, the TU Tiadaghton Chapter will receive $2 to help continue conservation efforts.
Trout Unlimited is an American non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of freshwater streams, rivers and associated upland habitats for trout, salmon, other aquatic species and people.
For more information, contact Cahill at 570-439-5276 or lapdoc2000@yahoo.com.