The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine have affected everyone differently. In the beginning, some may have felt more isolated, anxious, bored and uncertain as well as fearful and grieving. Eventually, it also led many people to find gratitude for the things they have.
At the Troy Early Head Start socialization of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., gratitude was contagious. Troy EHS Family Partner Berni Hornung received a telephone call from Claire Borits, the recently-retired librarian of the Bradford County Library. Her sister, Jean Hinger, who lives in Carbon County, has been crocheting child-sized afghans during the COVID-19 quarantine to help keep children warm. It was her wish to make and donate some of them to children enrolled in Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s Troy socialization.
“The beautiful handmade afghans will be passed to each child in my socialization,” said Hornung.
“Along with an afghan, each child will receive a book donated by the Friends of the Bradford County Library. “My hope is this,” said Hornung, “as the children and parents snuggle together, their security and language will grow.”
Head Start offers programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5. For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.