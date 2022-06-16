The event of the summer is coming June 23, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. at the outdoor Pavilion at Alparon Park in the Troy Fairgrounds, Tro.
The Troy Community Theatre will offer three evenings of William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This show has it all, from dukes and ladies, to fairies and love potions. Make it a night for the entire family as there will be food available.
Tickets are available at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy, The Studio of Troy, or by contacting Jim Blade at 570-529-0620. Tickets will also be available at the Gate 3 of Alparon Park.