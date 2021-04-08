At 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 10 and 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, April 11, Hamilton-Gibson Productions last free staged reading will be performances of two comedies.
“Mrs. Sorken” is by Christopher Durang, an American playwright known for his outrageous and often absurd comedy. This monologue is presented by a middle-aged woman who attempts to share her somewhat limited knowledge but qualified passion for live theatre. As she addresses her audience she travels down a number of winding paths in her unbridled glee at finally being the center of attention. What is unsaid in her speech may be just as interesting if not more so than what she does say.
Fran Garrison, of Mansfield, plays Mrs. Sorken. Active in Acting Up, Hamilton-Gibson’s readers theatre program for adults, this is her first time on the HG stage.
“Boise, Idaho” is a 30-minute play by Sean Michael Welch, an award-winning playwright and novelist. In it, the narrator dutifully chronicles the meeting of a couple in a small café in Paris, France, only to start losing control of his characters once they realize he exists. Blending the lines between fiction and truth, this play examines what should triumph: reality or a good story?
Described as a mixture of Seinfeld’s comedy with Pirandello’s magical power to turn psychological analysis into good theatre, this play happily smashes the convention of the invisible fourth wall between the onstage narrator and the other characters in it.
Featured are husband and wife, Titus and Natalie Himmelberger of Wellsboro who play the couple, Nick Duffy of Mansfield who plays the waiter, and Thomas Putnam of Wellsboro, the stranger at another table in the café who is the narrator.
The Himmelbergers have performed together in HG’s productions of “Oliver,” “Boeing Boeing” and “A Pound of Flesh.” He has been in HG’s “The Trial of Walter Goodwin” and “End of Days” and she in “George M.” They first met while appearing in HG’s radio production of “Dracula.”
Duffy has been in HG’s “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “James and The Giant Peach,” “The View From Here” and shows at Mansfield University.
Putnam not only directs but demonstrates his acting chops as the narrator in this show.
Go to the Zoom website at https://zoom.us, click on “join the meeting” and for the April 10 performance enter the access code 839 2536 6867 and the passcode 902173. For the Sunday performance, enter the access code 873 9936 8164 and the passcode 420146.
Audience members will find the Zoom information on the HG website at https://www.hamiltongibson.org or Facebook page or can contact 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com.
To donate, go to the HG website or send a contribution to Hamilton-Gibson, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. In the check memo line include “Staged Readings.”