This weekend, two concerts are being held in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. If available, tickets will be sold at the door.
At 7 p.m., this Friday, June 4, Fire in the Glen will give a lively performance of blistering fiddle tunes, mug-thumping pub songs and a few soulful ballads and airs with the audience invited to dance, clap and sing along.
Amanda Wells on guitar, Rod Nevin on penny whistle, ukulele and Scottish smallpipes and band founder Tom Knapp on fiddle and bódhran drum will play and sing a blend of traditional Irish, Scottish and maritime tunes and their own brand of “Celtic eclectic.”
At 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 5, the tribute band Damn The Torpedoes will recreate the live stage show of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The band members will replicate the the original Heartbreaker records, such as “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”
In the show, Rich Kubicz, the tribute band’s founder, is the lead singer. Lee Boice is lead guitarist. Gary Castelluccio plays keyboards, piano, guitar and harmonica. Jon Provan is on bass guitar and Howie Epstein. Ross Kantor on drums and a backup singer.
Audience members may bring beverages and snacks to both concerts.
Purchase tickets and reserve a table or seat by calling 570-724-6220. Traditional seating is also available. For more information, visit www.deanecenter.com.