The Tioga County Conservation District is hosting a PAOneStop farm mapping workshop from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 22 and 28. Attendance is required both days.
The goal of the workshop is to help farmers complete a map of their farm using the simple online tool. Completed maps of the farm can be directly used in the manure management plan or to fulfill Pa. State erosion and sediment control plans.
The training will be held at the Tokishi Building at 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro. The event is free and lunch will be provided.
Bob Neiderer with Penn State Extension will provide the training.
Pre-registration is required to attend. To pre-register, call Andrea Boyce at 570-724-1801 ext. 1301 or email aboyce@tiogacountypa.us.