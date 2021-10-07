Two different nights, two musical duos will perform in the Coolidge Theater in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
At 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, Oct. 8, Dave Cavage on banjo and Josh Sudigala on guitar will play and sing traditional bluegrass and jazz, swing and new grass. Sudigala is from Tunkhannock. Cavage is from Carbondale. Members of the acclaimed bluegrass band Hickory Project, they decided to perform as a duo in 2016.
This Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m., husband and wife AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli will perform the music of Simon & Garfunkel, an American folk-rock duo composed of singer-songwriter Paul Simon and singer Art Garfunkel.
Audience members are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220. Tickets will also be available at the door. For more information, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.