The Blossburg Fire Department responded to two fires, two days apart.

Fire Chief Andrew O’Conners said the department was alerted at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, of a fire in an unoccupied double wide home on Maple Hill Road, Blossburg. The fire had originated in the kitchen due to a furnace malfunction and spread rapidly, he said.

Between 40 and 50 firefighters from Blossburg, Mansfield, Liberty, Canton and Wellsboro responded to the scene.

Firefighters struggled with low temperatures, falling snow and ice, but no volunteers were injured, said O’Conners.

The building was a total loss; it was uninsured. Firefighters remained on the scene until just before 2 a.m., he said.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in Morris Run at 8 p.m. The building, a mobile home, was fully engulfed in flames, O’Conners said.

The house was occupied by an adult, a teenager and several dogs. Three adult dogs were able to escape. One of the occupants was injured while trying to save 10 puppies in the house. The puppies all died.

Due to the extensive damage, authorities have been unable to determine the cause of the fire; it is not suspicious, said O’Conners.

The family has found shelter with a family member.

Firefighters from Blossburg, Liberty, Canton, Mansfield, Wellsboro and the Tioga Rapid Intervention Team responded.

The fire was extinguished and the scene cleared just after 10 p.m., O’Conners said.