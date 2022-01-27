There are roles for six women and two men in Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Into The Breeches,” a comedy by George Brant. Auditions are this Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. and this Sunday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No experience is necessary to audition.
A community theatre grapples with the loss of its male artistic director and leading men who are fighting in World War II. The director’s wife assembles an all-female cast to present Shakespeare’s “Henriad.”
The female characters are: a talented but untested director in her mid-forties; a diva in her fifties; an untalented but enthusiastic socialite in her fifties; an African-American costume designer in her thirties; the ingénue in her late teens/early twenties; and a raw talent in her late twenties/early thirties.
The male characters include the community theatre’s sour-faced board president in his sixties, and the quip-ready stage manager in his forties.
All members of the cast and crew will be masked at all times. All those who audition along with crew members and volunteers are asked to be either fully vaccinated against the COVID virus or to have begun the process.
Performances will be on April 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9 at the Warehouse Theatre.
For more information, email hamgib@gmail.com or call 570-724-2079.