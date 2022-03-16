On March 5, three Odyssey of the Mind teams from Rock L. Butler Middle School in Wellsboro competed at the regional competition in Williamsport, hosted at Penn College. Two team placed first in their divisions and one team placed third in their division for their long-term problem. Two teams will advance to the state competition on April 2 at Lock Haven University.

The team, coached by Melina Moyer and Elizabeth Benjamin, took on the technical problem, Odyssey ReOMvention. The team presented a performance that identified an original threat to the environment that self-replicates, create a technical reOMvention that gets rid of the threat. During their performance, the team identified and eliminated the threat returning the setting to its original state.

Team members include Fen Moyer, Luna Moyer, Emily Benjamin, Brayden Benjamin, Josie Callahan, Anna Tokarz, and Keiliegh Hoover, and placed first. The team did an impressive job of working together and applying their strengths to the various creative and technical areas of the problem.

The balsa team, coached by Brigette Largey and Janessa Smith, assisted by Dr. Ben Largey, took on the Matryoshka Structure, creating a structure of balsa wood to hold as much weight as possible. The balsa structure also had to hold additional structures nested one inside the other. The more structures that they are able to nest inside the original, the higher their score. Inside the smallest nested structure they included a tiny character that has to be incorporated into their performance using the theme of storage that includes placing weights, the structure, and their tiny character.

Team members include Angelena Mack, Jacob Smith, Elise Largey, Wyatt McConnell, Zander Rachiele, Julie Clark, and Megan Newruck. This team of seventh graders — some OM veterans and some newcomers — placed first in their division with a structure that held 445 pounds.

The performance team, coached by Lissa and Stephen Hoprich, worked on the problem, Life is a Circus! In this problem, a young person one day finds him or herself transported to a circus world. The team creates original animals that perform unexpected tricks, a clown, a circus act, and a ringmaster, who announces the activities.

The young person returns to their world to find out that it wasn’t just a dream.

Team members include Selah Hoprich, Piper Hoprich, Karter Campbell, Blake Eckart, Reese Regina, Angela Cory and Kaylee Frazier. This team placed third.

The Odyssey of the Mind is coached by parent volunteers and is coordinated by Sadie Mack this year. As the students and coaches prepare for the state competition, everyone thanks the parents, parent volunteers, coaches, and the judges who have given countless hours to help build the Odyssey program for these students.