Gerald Kriner of Williamsport participated in the U.S. Army War College annual National Security Seminar in Carlisle, June 5-9.
Kriner was one of 168 business, government, academic and community leaders selected from across the country to take part in the week-long academic seminar alongside the students of the Army War College. During the special academic event, Kriner represented fellow American citizens in discussions with the next generation of senior leaders of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Army War College executive seminar introduces NSS participants to contemporary issues and the next generation of senior leaders in the US military and national security agencies. In turn, the US and international students learned diverse citizens’ perspectives on the nation’s priorities.
National Security Seminar days are structured around daily presentations about an issue of national security significance, followed by candid discussion in a seminar with students representing the U.S. military students, representatives of U.S. Government agencies, and international officers in the student body. NSS days provide guests with extensive academic and social interaction with Army War College students, who represent senior officers in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and other nations’ armed forces, with senior federal agency civilians.
For more about the National Security Seminar and the U.S. Army War College visit www.csl.army.mil/nss/ and www.armywarcollege.edu.