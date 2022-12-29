Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 9 a.m.
Christmas Eve service included communion, Christmas hymns and music from the Wellsboro Methodist Ringers and a mixed quartet, and the traditional singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight. Christmas morning’s service at 9 a.m. included hymns and meditation.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Pastor John and Stephanie Bondhus invited members to a Christmas cookie exchange at the parsonage. Each attendee brought a dozen homemade cookies and took home more.
Attending were Terry and Louise Borneman, Ed and Joyce Wilson, Linda Grogan, Cheryl Seely, Marie Weaver, Trudi Dibble, Tom Auman, Pat Newruck, Gere Reist, Pat Lloyd, Karen Blackwell and Bev McKnight. The group enjoyed pizza, salad, chips, beverages and a lot of conversation.
Tom and Barb Auman celebrated their anniversary on Dec. 19. Birthdays were observed by Naomi Wetherbee on Dec. 15 and Rob Gunnells on Dec. 21.
Have a blessed week!