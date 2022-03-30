The Lycoming County United Way, serving Tioga County since 2013, has announced the start of its grant making process for 2022-2023.
As the regional United Way has become more established in Sullivan County, the identification of program partners has become an integral part of the United Way structure. The purpose of United Way is to fund one or more 501©(3) human service program(s) which have or will have a significant impact on a need in our community. This process provides an avenue for qualified human service programs to become potential United Way Program Partners.
Current program partners should submit a grant application via the eC-Impact portal, describing how their program addresses one or more of the critical needs facing Tioga County. The application will also include an approximate funding request. Funding priority will be placed on those programs addressing higher priority needs. The program must be outcome-based and show clear performance measures.
Note that the Lycoming County United Way funds programs only. Applications requesting funds for operational costs such as rent, utilities, insurance, payroll expense, administrative costs, capital improvements, stand-alone equipment purchases, or endowments will not be considered. If in doubt, use the contact information to have your program reviewed before submission. At this time, LCUW does not anticipate being in a position to accept new applications.
Submitted applications will be reviewed by a committee of community volunteers. Those programs addressing community needs and showing measurable outcomes will be awarded funds for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Organizations should submit their applications no later than April 29 by noon. Late submissions run risk of loss of awarded funding.