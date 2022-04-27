The Mansfield University Concert Choir and the Chamber Singers, under the direction of Peggy Dettwiler, will present their final concert of the academic year in Steadman Theatre on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. The choir just completed a two-day tour, where they performed for the Pennsylvania State Music Conference at the Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor.
The evening’s program includes works from the 16th-century Renaissance period by William Byrd and Hans Leo Hassler to a premiere performance of Stacey Gibbs’ Elijah! Selections particularly poignant for these times will be “Threads of Joy,” “Somewhere” from “West Side Story,” and “A Prayer for Ukraine” by John Rutter. “One Day” by Rodney Bennett, to be sung by the 17-voice Chamber Singers, also offers hope for the future.
The Concert Choir is preparing for their ninth European Tour with a departure on May 15 to Spain and southern France. They will appear in some spectacular cathedrals where they plan to share “Ave Maria” by Spanish composer, Javier Busto, and “Juramento,” sung in Spanish, by Miguel Matamorosa.
The evening of singing promises to offer inspiration and hope for these trying times through music.
The concert is free and open to the public. If you cannot attend you may watch the performance through the live-stream, https://youtu.be/mDq5Zx1rXiY.